Louisville firefighter injured while responding to house fire in Park Hill neighborhood

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville firefighter was taken to the hospital after they were injured responding to a house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 10:43 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue, LFD Major Bobby Cooper said.

Crews arrived on scene in two minutes and found a heavy fire coming from the second floor of a vacant home. Firefighters went inside, searched the building and began an interior fire attack.

Crews that were outside climbed to the roof of the home for “ventilation operations,” Cooper said. It took 10 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter was injured after the porch roof collapsed. Cooper said they were taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

No other injuries were reported. LFD Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

