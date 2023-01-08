Multiple families displaced after Valley Station apartment complex catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Colonel Joseph Bowman said calls about a fire at River Pointe Apartments on Orell Road came in around 4:11 a.m.

Crews were at the scene within three minutes. Bowman said it took 21 minutes for 22 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Everyone inside the apartment complex made it out safe and no injuries were reported.

Bowman said the fire starter on the first floor and spread, impacting eight apartments.

An on-site manager told WAVE News a total of eight families were displaced because of the fire. They said that five of those affected have been placed in a new apartment and the other three had other arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

