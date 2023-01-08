Contact Troubleshooters
One person in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m.

While officers were on their way to the scene, a shooting victim arrived at the UofL Hospital by private means. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to LMPD.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You may also use the crime tip portal.

