The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car.

Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months.

One common question they get is if they sleep inside the Wienermobile, but in their words, “It’s not a weeny-bago.”

“We’re having a blast out here,” Corndog Clara said. “We’re writing postcards to friends, mailing them off to people, so people can tell their friends that they’ve seen the Wienermobile, passing out wieney-whistles, we’ve been passing them out since 1952.”

The Wienermobile is 27 feet-long, which is equal to 60 normal sized hot dogs.

To find a complete schedule of Wienermobile visits, click or tap here.

