Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in woman’s carry-on

The TSA tweeted out a photo showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa...
The TSA tweeted out a photo showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. The agency says a 4-foot boa constrictor was coiled up inside of the luggage, as seen in the top-right of the photo.(Source: TSA via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - The Transportation Security Administration says a woman tried to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor on a flight in her carry-on luggage.

The TSA tweeted out a photo Friday showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. The agency says a 4-foot boa constrictor was coiled up inside of the luggage.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted the snake’s name is Bartholomew, and the women who brought it to the airport on Dec. 15 claimed it was her emotional support pet.

The TSA says it notified the airline of the captured stowaway. The airline the woman was ticketed to fly on does not permit such cold-blooded passengers.

Boa constrictors are nonvenomous snakes that squeeze their prey to death. They can be found in areas ranging from Northern Mexico to Argentina.

The TSA says airlines don’t allow snakes in carry-on bags, and only a few allow them in checked bags, if packaged correctly.

Even if a snake is a service or emotional support animal, airlines are not required to accept them on a flight, according to the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Latest News

No suspects have been arrested in this case. This is Louisville’s 8th homicide of 2023.
Woman shot and killed in a home near Churchill Downs
Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas...
Skepticism of proposed ceasefire marks Orthodox Christmas Eve in Ukraine
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote