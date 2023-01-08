Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street.

Crews arrived in three minutes and found an auto body warehouse and office building fully engulfed in flames.

Cooper said it took nearly 40 firefighters to bring the fire under control in less than 30 minutes. The warehouse itself was extremely damaged.

The office building attached to the warehouse sustained minor damage. Cooper said crews stayed at the scene until the morning.

No injuries were reported. LFD Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

