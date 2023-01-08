Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Why blood donations are needed year-round

January is National Blood Donor Month.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - January is National Blood Donor Month. If you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering.

As Thomas Waters, MD, emergency medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic explains, hospitals are always looking to increase their supply.

“Blood that is donated can be used for surgical patients who are undergoing surgery, for trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury or patients with other medical conditions that might require a transfusion,” Waters said.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets. The most common type of blood requested by hospitals is type O.

For those who’ve never donated, the blood donation process is relatively simple.

First, you’ll complete a donor registration, then go over your health history and do a mini physical. From there, a medical professional will hook you up for the blood draw, which typically takes between 8 to 10 minutes.

If you’re donating platelets, red cells or plasma, it can take up to two hours.

Dr. Waters has some advice for those who may be nervous to donate.

“There are a lot of people out there who are afraid of needles, so understandable it can be a scary event to undertake,” Waters said. “But it is safe, it’s very simple, it’s relatively painless, you’ll feel a little pinch. It only takes a few minutes and again it can be life-saving for someone who needs a transfusion.”

To find a blood drive near you, you can call your local hospital or visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A Crestwood woman faces numerous charges after police say she cut off an emergency-responding...
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

Latest News

January is National Blood Donor Month.
Why blood donations are needed year-round
Important health screenings for the New Year
Dr. Sumego notes there are several routine medical screenings adults should be keeping up with...
Important health screenings for the New Year
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’