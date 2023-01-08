Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WKU professor plays a part in creating an award-winning float for the 134th Rose Bowl Parade

Roger Dennis on his 2023 "turn the corner" float.
Roger Dennis on his 2023 "turn the corner" float.(Roger Dennis)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 134th annual event this past January 2nd, the Rose Bowl parade presented 39 diverse and creatively crafted floats that traversed 5.5 miles through the heart of Pasadena, California, alongside equestrian teams, bands and much more.

“The parade is run every year on January the first, if except- the years that January 1st falls on a Sunday,” said WKU professor, Roger Dennis.

Dennis, who has taught greenhouse and floral design courses at WKU for the last 20 years, says he began working on the floats for the Rose Bowl Parade back in 2006 through his connections he made within the American Institute of Floral Designers.

“It does become a community and you look forward to going to every year and seeing the people that you’ve not seen for a year and talk to them and, and it’s beautiful, because of all the creative minds,” said Dennis.

This year, he worked with students from California Polytechnic State University, otherwise known as Cal Poly Universities, that featured the creative collaboration of students from Pomona College and San Luis Obispo.

“It’s a beautiful thing when you take two universities and two groups of students, you bring those two groups of students together and watch them become friends and also watch them learn. Like I said, their success is my success,” said Dennis.

This year Dennis and his team’s float won the ‘Extraordinaire’ award.

“This year we actually got the ‘Extraordinaire’ award, and I kind of like to call it second place in a sense. But you know, it’s not categorized, but it’s a pretty good one to to actually receive,” said Dennis.

Every year is different, but this year’s theme for the floats was ‘turning the corner.’

“You know, we’ve been through a lot over the past few years, so we’re turning the corner hopefully and getting on with a normal way of life,” said Dennis.

Each float must be 100% organic and 92%, California grown.

“It needed to look like something from the rainforest... with orchids and things that would normally grow on a tree,” said Dennis.

He said that in years past he has been able to take his WKU students to California for the event and have them work on and design the float, but due to Covid, he has not been able to take them back just yet.

“So hopefully this next year I’ll be able to take students back and anybody that wants to go WKU offers a program called ‘study away,’” said Dennis.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital to support the Bills ahead of game day

Latest News

Equipment Operator Leroy Ford was driving during a recent winter storm and found a vehicle that...
Public Works driver recognized for assisting man, child stuck in vehicle during snowstorm
Police in Mt. Washington are seeking two individuals in connection to a liquor store robbery on...
Mt. Washington Police seeking robbery suspects who stole thousands of dollars of liquor
FORECAST: A sunny afternoon ahead
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/9