Woman shot and killed in a home near Churchill Downs

No suspects have been arrested in this case. This is Louisville's 8th homicide of 2023.
By Greg Phelps
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Sale Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police Major Bryan Edelen says Officers were called to the area just after Midnight Sunday following a shots fired call.

Officers found a home with several bullet holes and went inside.

Major Edelen said a woman was found suffering from several gunshot wounds in the home.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating, and officers are canvasing the neighborhood for witnesses.

No suspects have been arrested in this case.

This is Louisville’s 8th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

