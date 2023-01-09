Contact Troubleshooters
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Gray News) – A group of emergency healthcare workers from Michigan claimed a $1 million Powerball prize this week that they won in October.

The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club, made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from Traverse City, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the big prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the club’s representative, BJ Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy in Traverse City.

“The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago,” Bossert said. “There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose. I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing.”

Bossert said he was in shock when he checked his ticket at 4:30 a.m. and saw the club had won $1 million.

“When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work.”

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays,” Bossert said.

