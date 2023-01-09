FORECAST: One more chilly night before we warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs return to the 50s Tuesday

Light drizzle/showers possible Wednesday

Active weather late Wednesday night through Friday with rain/wind/thunder and a bit of snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another cold night ahead on Monday with lows in the 30s expected. A batch of mid-high clouds will stream in overnight into sunrise on Tuesday.

Just like on Monday, clouds will break up throughout the day on Tuesday, allowing for increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours. It will be warmer with highs into the 50s.

Low clouds and/or fog may try to develop toward sunrise on Wednesday with lows generally around the 40 degree mark. Cloudy skies look to rule Wednesday with a gradual increase in spotty sprinkles/drizzle in the afternoon hours, increasing to a few light showers toward evening.

The wind will really ramp up Wednesday night, keeping temperatures steady or rising.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are on tap for early Thursday through late morning. It will turn colder later in the day and night with snow mixing in with some of the rain.

Snow showers and much colder weather expected to end the week.

