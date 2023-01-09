FORECAST: Warming trend before rain returns

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny, warmer to start the week

Rain showers expected PM Wednesday & Thursday

Cold air brings snow chances back into the forecast on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is in today’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 40s for afternoon highs. After a partly cloudy evening, additional clouds stream into the region overnight.

Lows slide into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy skies are once again in the forecast on Tuesday. Southwesterly winds and sunshine push highs in to the 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of our next system. Clouds and southerly winds limit overnight lows to near 40°.

Some drizzle/light showers are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday; some thunderstorms are possible as well. As cold air barrels into the region Thursday night/Friday the rain looks to switch to snow.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.