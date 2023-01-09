Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warming trend before rain returns

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, warmer to start the week
  • Rain showers expected PM Wednesday & Thursday
  • Cold air brings snow chances back into the forecast on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is in today’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 40s for afternoon highs. After a partly cloudy evening, additional clouds stream into the region overnight.

Lows slide into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy skies are once again in the forecast on Tuesday. Southwesterly winds and sunshine push highs in to the 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of our next system. Clouds and southerly winds limit overnight lows to near 40°.

Some drizzle/light showers are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday; some thunderstorms are possible as well. As cold air barrels into the region Thursday night/Friday the rain looks to switch to snow.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Monday, January 9, 2023

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital to support the Bills ahead of game day

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Monday, January 9, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sudnay, January 8, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sudnay, January 8, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/6
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/5