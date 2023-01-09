Contact Troubleshooters
Georgetown mayor presides over heated council meeting days after firing police chief

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A lengthy meeting in Georgetown happened Monday night where many criticized the new mayor’s decision to fire longtime police chief Mike Bosse.

Mayor Burney Jenkins fired Bosse and city Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley last Friday.

“Just like the other people who just asked, why? Can we have a response now? Is that possible?” said Georgetown resident Angie Tedder.

It is the question many people were asking Monday, days after Mayor Jenkins fired Bosse.

Mayor Jenkins has said he wanted to go in a different direction. Citizens say they are worried about what that direction will be. Nearly two dozen voiced their concerns Monday night.

“He has been there for his officers. He has supported his officers. He’s been there for his community,” said resident Susan Daniel. “He makes sure this community is taken care of. Now it’s time this community take care of him.”

Emotional testimony came from Teresa Hollow, who is set to retire from the department.

“Mayor, you have decided to go in a different direction. Which you have every right to do so,” said Hollow. “I ask you to reconsider this action. If Chief Bosse and his leadership are not your vision, I myself have major concerns on what your new direction will be.”

Council members also addressed their concerns with Bosse’s firing.

“I am 100% disappointed in this,” said Councilmember Mark Showalter. “I think an issue has been created that could have been avoided.”

Many were demanding Mayor Jenkins answer to his decision. He said he would address them at the end. However, he did not go into specifics.

“I am steadfast in my commitment to the officers of the Georgetown Police Department, and my administration will continue to work to ensure that we offer a competitive wage,” said Mayor Jenkins. “Not only to attract well-qualified candidates but keep the professional officers we are blessed to have.”

We asked Mayor Jenkins after the meeting if he had any additional comment. He declined.

Assistant Chief Darin Allgood is serving as interim chief. Jenkins says his desire is to fill the position from within.

