Hardin County couple arrested; accused of seriously injuring 5-year-old

(Left) Satrina Layne, 23 (Right) Clovis Smith, 25
(Left) Satrina Layne, 23 (Right) Clovis Smith, 25(Hardin Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple is facing abuse charges after a 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kentucky State Police said they were contacted on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. regarding a child that was brought into Baptist Health Hardin with suspicious injuries.

The child was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the child’s father and his girlfriend, both of Rineyville.

Clovis Smith, 25, and Satrina Layne, 23, were charged with criminal abuse of a victim under 12.

They were taken to and are currently being held in Hardin Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

