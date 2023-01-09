Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon.

Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police said a school bus and a passenger vehicle collided, however, no details were provided on the crash.

There were four people on board the bus at the time. No injuries were reported.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

