Jeffersonville mayor Mike Moore files for re-election

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - On Monday, current mayor of Jeffersonville Mike Moore has filed for re-election seeking his fourth term.

The Republican mayor said paperwork has been filed with the Clark County Clerk to run in the upcoming general election.

“Let’s keep investing in our neighborhoods, focusing on our foundation and growing responsibly,” Moore said in a release. “We’re on an exciting path of unprecedented growth and prosperity. Our city is stronger than ever. Let’s keep moving forward, together.”

Moore was first elected as the city’s mayor in 2011.

The General election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

