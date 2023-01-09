Jurassic Quest coming to Louisville

Contact Troubleshooters
Dinosaurs roam again at Jurassic Quest
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurassic Quest is coming to Louisville for a weekend.

The biggest interactive dinosaur experience in the country will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Jan. 14-16.

Jurassic Quest has life-like dinosaurs, large rideable dinosaurs and live dinosaur shows. There are also interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils such as T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dino skull. The event also has photo opportunities as well as bounce houses and inflatable attractions, according to a release.

Tickets start at $19 with different prices for kids, adults and seniors. Jurassic Quest will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, click or tap here.

