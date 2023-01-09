Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning.
The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning.

The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said.

(Story continues below)

The Kentucky Derby Festival is set to introduce the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning.

Each Royal Court member will receive two $1,000 scholarships, one from The Fillies, Inc. and one from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

The first Derby Festival Princess was crowned back in 1957, according to KDF.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital to support the Bills ahead of game day

Latest News

The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
Customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024.
LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024
The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning.
FULL VIDEO: Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court