Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car

Laurel County Car
Laurel County Car(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County.

The investigation continues.

Original Story:

Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County.

Police identified the car as a gray 2023 Kia. It has a handicapped license plate with tag number 9463J.

At least one incident has taken place near the Laurel and Knox county line on Tuttle Road. A man says another car was able to get in front of him and got him to stop. He says the car had blue lights that looked like a police car.

Deputies say do not stop for this vehicle.

They say if you are concerned, ask the officer for their identification and badge number or wait to try to pull over at a public place or where there are other people around.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the suspect’s vehicle could be from Knox County. If you see the car or have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

