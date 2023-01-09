Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election.

This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Voting details from a release below:

Mail-in absentee voting: The online absentee request portal is available from Jan. 7 through Feb 7 at govoteky.com for voters who meet residency and eligibility qualification requirements. There will be a ballot drop box will be available at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center at 1000 East Liberty Street from Jan. 9 to Feb. 21 during office hours.

In-person excused absentee voting: That will be held from Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 13-15 at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center 1000 East Liberty Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In-person no excuse absentee voting: That will be held from Feb. 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day voting: That will be held Feb. 21 until 6 p.m.

The locations for in-person no absentee voting and Election Day voting are the following:

  • The Arterburn (formerly St Matthews Community Center) at 310 Ten Pin Lane (ZIP 40207)
  • Jefferson County Central Government Center at 7201Outer Loop (ZIP 40228)
  • Cyril Allgeier Community Center at 4101 Cadillac Court (ZIP 40213)
  • Jefferson County Clerk Election Center 1000 East Liberty Street (ZIP 40204)

This special election is being held in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

