Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lane closure scheduled for Gene Snyder Freeway to complete repair work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of an upcoming lane closure scheduled...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of an upcoming lane closure scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of an upcoming lane closure scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

According to a release, the left lane of KY 841 South at the East End Tunnel will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers will be asked to merge into the right lane as they approach the tunnel at mile marker 37.3, as crews will be completing drainage gate work.

KYTC said the date and duration of the closure may be adjusted if weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

More on the latest traffic and travel information can be found at KYTC’s website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified

Latest News

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
All lanes of I-265 northbound blocked due to multiple vehicle crash
All lanes reopen on I-265 northbound after multiple vehicle accident
Drivers in Bullitt County may experience delays if traveling on Interstate 65 on Thursday due...
I-65 South maintenance work scheduled in Bullitt County
Crews making repairs on I-71 in Henry, Oldham counties