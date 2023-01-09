Lane closure scheduled for Gene Snyder Freeway to complete repair work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of an upcoming lane closure scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

According to a release, the left lane of KY 841 South at the East End Tunnel will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers will be asked to merge into the right lane as they approach the tunnel at mile marker 37.3, as crews will be completing drainage gate work.

KYTC said the date and duration of the closure may be adjusted if weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

