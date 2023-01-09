Contact Troubleshooters
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building

Despite an SUV destroying it's entrance, Laundry Connection opened their doors for business Sunday.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside.

That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before.

The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning.

LMPD said when officers got there the home had several bullet holes in it and woman was dead inside.

LMPD also said officers saw an SUV leave the scene as they got there and they tried to pull it over.

The car then took off and hit a building in the 1300 block of Southgate Avenue.

When WAVE News cameras arrived on scene they saw the front of Laundry Connection busted and damaged.

Shattered glass, a busted door and a battered ATM is what’s left of the entrance of Laundry Connection Sunday.

The damage, was left after a car came flying into the building just as Supervisor Ladonna Hardin was finishing her shift

She didn’t want to be shown on camera but shared what she remembered.

“I got in the car and we got close to the stop sign and we heard like big brakes coming and something just roaring through and all at once a SUV hit our building and crashed everything,” Hardin said.

Hardin says the driver got out and ran from the police and left her and her colleagues to pick up the pieces, literally.

“I just wanted to drop to the ground because it’s so sad that something like this would happen,” Hardin said. “But we’ve all been good here, the owner is really great and he’ll pull through and we’ll be okay.”

Before the crash happened, LMPD said that officers tried to pull an SUV over as the car was leaving the scene of a shooting on Sale Avenue.

A chain of events leaving Hardin asking for answers and help as she tries to keep the business running.

“I want to see justice for the lady that got killed. Hopefully they catch him,” said Hardin. “We will be okay, we can get this taken care of but this is just sad. It’s just really sad for me right now.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

