LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024.

The company said in its newsletter the decision was made to close the business offices due to a decline in walk-in transactions and increased customer use of self-service payment channels.

LGE-KU operates 26 business offices throughout its service areas, 23 of which serve as walk-in centers to make payments and for customer service.

Closures will be completed no later than 2024, LGE-KU said, and customers will be informed on updates of business office closures.

LGE-KU said signs have been posted at the offices that are closing and customers who have visited the business offices in the past few months will be receiving letters notifying them of when those offices will close.

Customers will be able to pay their bills online using the LGE-KU mobile app, on the company’s website, by using the company’s automated phone systems or by mailing bills in using the included return envelope.

Bills can also be paid at authorized retail payment locations such as Kroger stores and some Walmart locations. The company said more locations are expected to be added in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.