Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024

Customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024.
Customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024.

The company said in its newsletter the decision was made to close the business offices due to a decline in walk-in transactions and increased customer use of self-service payment channels.

LGE-KU operates 26 business offices throughout its service areas, 23 of which serve as walk-in centers to make payments and for customer service.

Closures will be completed no later than 2024, LGE-KU said, and customers will be informed on updates of business office closures.

LGE-KU said signs have been posted at the offices that are closing and customers who have visited the business offices in the past few months will be receiving letters notifying them of when those offices will close.

Customers will be able to pay their bills online using the LGE-KU mobile app, on the company’s website, by using the company’s automated phone systems or by mailing bills in using the included return envelope.

Bills can also be paid at authorized retail payment locations such as Kroger stores and some Walmart locations. The company said more locations are expected to be added in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital to support the Bills ahead of game day

Latest News

The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
The Kentucky Derby Festival is set to introduce the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday...
LIVE: Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
Mackenzie Haley is the illustrator for Dolly Parton's new children's book.
Louisville woman illustrating Dolly Parton’s next children’s book