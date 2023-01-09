LIVE @ 10 a.m. : Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is set to introduce the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said.

Each Royal Court member will receive two $1,000 scholarships, one from The Fillies, Inc. and one from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

The first Derby Festival Princess was crowned back in 1957, according to KDF.

