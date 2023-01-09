Louisville City FC’s 2023 schedule released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The USL Championship on Monday released this year’s schedule for Louisville City FC beginning in March.

Louisville’s professional soccer club will participate in 34 games this season, playing each Eastern Conference club at home and away, as well as matching up with every team from the Western Conference at least once, according to a release.

The first game for Louisville City FC will take place on March 11 against Orange County SC in California, with the team’s first home game at Lynn Family Stadium on March 25 against El Paso Locomotive FC.

“The schedule release is always a special day for us,” coach Danny Cruz said in a release. “It allows us to continue planning for the year and, more importantly, is a reminder that the start of the season is right around the corner. There are challenges within this schedule that we will need to make sure we navigate as a staff, but we are looking forward to doing just that.”

Louisville City FC will have a total of 17 home games in the 2023 season, with 14 of those games being played on Saturdays.

The team is also preparing for the upcoming season by hosting open tryouts on Jan. 21 and 22. Registration can be found here.

Kickoff times will be set in the coming weeks. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Louisville City FC’s website.

2023 Louisville City FC regular season schedule

(Home games listed in bold)

March 11: Orange County SC vs. LouCity

March 18: Monterey Bay FC vs. LouCity

March 25: LouCity vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

April 1: Sacramento Republic FC vs. LouCity

April 8: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC

April 15: LouCity vs. San Antonio FC

April 22: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity

April 29: Memphis 901 FC vs. LouCity

May 13: LouCity vs. Miami FC

May 24: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa

May 27: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity

June 3: Hartford Athletic vs. LouCity

June 10: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC

June 17: Phoenix Rising FC vs. LouCity

June 24: LouCity vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

July 1: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity

July 8: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC

July 12: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

July 19: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity

July 22: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 29: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

Aug. 4: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity

Aug. 9: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery

Aug. 12: LouCity vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Aug. 19: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity

Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Oakland Roots SC

Sept. 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 9: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity

Sept. 16: LouCity vs. San Diego Loyal SC

Sept. 20: Miami FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 23: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 30: New Mexico United vs. LouCity

Oct. 7: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic

Oct. 14: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

