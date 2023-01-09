Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Source: Clark County (Ind.) Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges were filed against Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, after an investigation begun in October by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents state the case involves five girls under the age of 16. Each is a friend of children under the care of Collins.

The arrest report narrative says that during an interview with the sheriff’s office, one of the juveniles said Collins hung out with them inside a large camper on his property and partied with them. The girl also said Collins provided them with alcohol and “weed” (marijuana) and would take them to Cincinnati to buy marijuana in bulk that he would sell from his home.

Collins would tell the parents of the girls that he was taking them to Dave and Buster’s.

The juvenile said they were stopped by police during one of the trips for speeding and Collins was issued a citation to appear in court. The investigator confirmed that stop was made in Kentucky.

The other juvenile girls gave investigators similar statements. Several described how Collins would kiss and touch them inappropriately.

Collins made his initial court appearance on November 7 on four counts of child molesting - fondling or touching a with a child under 14, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor under 16. He is scheduled for pretrial conferences on February 22 and March 8. His jury trial is scheduled for April 4.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

