Mt. Washington Police seeking robbery suspects who stole thousands of dollars of liquor
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Mt. Washington are seeking two individuals in connection to a liquor store robbery on Sunday morning.
Between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said two white adult men broke into Cut Rate Liquor Store on Delania Drive, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The men allegedly stole $2,400 in liquor and caused several thousands of dollars of damage to the storefront.
Police said the men are believed to have been in the area of the Woodlake subdivision.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mt. Washington Police Department at (502) 538-8143 or (502) 543-7074.
