Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed.

“After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean.

“He asked the next night and I said ‘no.’ Then he asked the next night and I said, ‘well, you can drive me home,” That is when it took off. That was in early April and we did not get married till next January.”

Now, as their 72nd-anniversary approaches, she would not have it any other way.

“We are just happy together and wish we can be together many more years,” said Dean.

The couple has been through everything together. They have also created quite the family over 72 years, including four children, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

“We were married 18 months to the day when our first one was born. We thought she was cute as a button,” said Dean.

Dean and Carl have stayed together through thick and thin, including when Carl was diagnosed with dementia.

“I still love him just like I always did. There is that love in your heart that just does not die away. It just stays there no matter if they are well or if they are sick,” said Dean.

Mrs. Burton said her secret to a long marriage is making sure to love each other.

“A little hug and a little kiss on the cheek sometimes, it helps it along,” said Dean. “Always be willing to do things together and work together.”

She also offered a bit of advice for those thinking about getting married, or who have been recently married.

“Never go to bed mad at each other, and you have got to have a good word to say to them,” said Dean.

At 72 years, their marriage is older than Barbie dolls, diet soda, and handheld calculators.

The Burton’s official anniversary is Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

