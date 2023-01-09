Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin shares photo from hospital to support the Bills ahead of game day

Latest News

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Police said a 16-year-old was charged in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Griffin.
Police: Teen suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in car
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student