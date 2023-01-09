Public Works driver recognized for assisting man, child stuck in vehicle during snowstorm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A snow plow driver with the Louisville Metro Public Works team was recognized by Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg in assisting with a rescue during a snowstorm.

Equipment Operator Leroy Ford was driving during a recent winter storm and found a vehicle that had gone off the road, according to Greenberg’s post.

Ford discovered there was a man and child inside the vehicle, so he contacted officials and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

“Join me in thanking Leroy for his swift act of compassion,” Greenberg said in the post.

Ford was one of the nearly 300-member Metro Snow Team helping to prepare and plow roads during the snowstorm between Dec. 22 and 23.

During the snowstorm, crews worked to treat 111 snow routes and cleared around 2,700 miles of roadways.

