She said ‘yes!’ Chad Johnson gets engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado.

The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter.

The surprising, yet magical moment was posted on Rosado’s Instagram where tears of joy flooded her eyes as soon as she realized Johnson was proposing.

In December, Johnson left his decision to propose to his soon-to-be wife in the hands of the FIFA World Cup games.

“If Harry Kane makes this, I’m proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday...” Ochocinco tweeted.

Kane did not make the penalty kick against France.

“Let me try this again, if Messi makes this I’m proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday,” the NFL star tweeted eight days later.

Sure enough, Lionel Messi not only made the penalty kick, his team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They call it The Beautiful Game for a reason… 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZCgg4mCKbR — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023

The former Bengals’ wide receiver has been dating Rosado since 2020, and the pair had their first child together in January 2021, Serenity Paula Johnson.

Rosado is best known for her role in Netflix’s spin-off show “Selling Tampa,” a business-mixed-with-pleasure reality TV show featuring an all-female black-owned agency in Tampa, Florida. She is also the CEO of Allure Realty Florida and Allure Realty Miami.

As of now, it is unknown when the pair intends to get married.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.