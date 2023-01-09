SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet start to this week with the main focus on a low pressure moving in Thursday/Friday. Decent moisture return flow on this to give us decent rain (showers start to pop Wednesday PM) with some thunder possible Thursday however any severe risk looks south right now.

We’ll watch for this to end with a brief period of snow Thursday Night/Friday as this system will try to pull down some colder air...which there isn’t a ton of.

More on this system in the video!

