Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday.

The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide.

Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400 block of Sale Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood shortly after midnight.

Police said the home in which Ray was found had several bullet holes.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is the eighth homicide of the year in the Metro. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.