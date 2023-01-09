Contact Troubleshooters
Waterfront Park nominated in national Best Riverwalk competition; voting now open

Readers will vote for their favorite parks and winners will be determined on Feb. 17.
Readers will vote for their favorite parks and winners will be determined on Feb. 17.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Waterfront Park has been nationally recognized for the third straight year as one of the best riverwalks in the United States.

USA Today released the top 20 riverwalk candidates as part of the news organization’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards on Monday.

The Best Riverwalk contest highlights cities who have transformed riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreation, dining and nightlife, according to a release.

Readers will vote for their favorite parks and winners will be determined on Feb. 17.

Waterfront Park was named USA Today’s fourth best riverwalk in 2022 behind Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington.

Officials with Waterfront Park hope the Louisville community will help bring home a win this year.

“We are thrilled to once again be nominated by the editors of 10Best as one of America’s top 20 riverwalks,” Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park said in a release. “We are asking for help from everyone who shares a sense of pride in our beautiful waterfront to help us finally claim our rightful place as the #1 Best Riverwalk in the United States.”

Voting is open from Jan. 9 at noon to Feb. 6 at noon.

For more information and to vote, click or tap here.

