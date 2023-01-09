Contact Troubleshooters
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive.

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Naba of Frankfort.

Sutton says he is unable to release any details about Naba’s cause of death, but we’re told the Georgetown Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

