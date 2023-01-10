Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

61-year-old LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

On Monday, officers were alerted that 61-year-old Ishmael Puckett was in medical distress at...
On Monday, officers were alerted that 61-year-old Ishmael Puckett was in medical distress at LMDC.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old man was in medical distress.

The man was later identified as Ishmael Puckett.

Puckett was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Chief Jerry Collins activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and said that mental health services are available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by this death.

Collins initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

“I’m proud of the quick response from the corrections staff,” Collins said. “They worked very hard to save [his] life. We’re saddened by this loss and will continue to work to promote a safe and secure environment at LMDC.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is currently attempting to notify the family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on...
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, (left) and Justyn D. Walls, 19, (right) were each charged January 10, 2023...
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting
Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon training beginning soon
Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries
In 2022, more than 90,000 people newly joined Kentucky’s organ donor registry.
Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022