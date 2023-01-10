61-year-old LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old man was in medical distress.

The man was later identified as Ishmael Puckett.

Puckett was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Chief Jerry Collins activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and said that mental health services are available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by this death.

Collins initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

“I’m proud of the quick response from the corrections staff,” Collins said. “They worked very hard to save [his] life. We’re saddened by this loss and will continue to work to promote a safe and secure environment at LMDC.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is currently attempting to notify the family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.