Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Eric C. Conn victims could see benefits reinstated, new agreement says

Eric C. Conn
Eric C. Conn
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn could see their social security benefits re-instated thanks to an agreement between the Social Security Administration and a local attorney.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has been advocating for many former clients of Conn’s in their battles with the SSA over the past several years, announced on Facebook Monday night that the “historic agreement” with the administration means that many of the 500 former clients could see their benefits reinstated if they request new hearings.

If the clients prevail in the hearings, they could see up to six years worth of back pay that could collectively total tens of millions of dollars.

Conn was convicted of a $550 million social security scheme in 2018 and was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

The story of disgraced attorney Eric C. Conn was also told on the small screen in the form of an Apple TV+ documentary series The Big Conn.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on...
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections has lost 56 employees in 2021 as of late...
LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Quiet, warmer day before rain returns
Scott County District 1 Superintendent Trevor Jones introduced the district's security plan at...
Scott County Superintendent introduces new security plan one week after child abducted on playground
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
Brittany Hurtt is back in jail after being arrested on a new charge 24 hours after posting bond
Woman accused of kidnapping child from Indiana elementary school back in jail