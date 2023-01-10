Floyd Countians still working to recover from July floods

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County is one of many communities that were impacted by historic flooding in late July. State and local officials are working to help communities rebuild, repair, and clean up.

Recently, crews with permission from Frankfort have come into the area to clear creeks and streams.

“It’s a short-term fix to a long-term problem and what they can basically do is come into these streams, they’ve been up in the Mud Creek area, left Beaver and right Beaver, and they’ve been removing trees and debris in the streams,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Local officials continue to reach out and help folks throughout the county with rebuilding efforts.

“It gets difficult at times because we’re going in so many different directions,” said Williams, “but we’re going to do, again, we’re going to do what we can to help these people, you know, that’s all we can do.”

With help from state and local officials, displaced families who were once staying at the May Lodge at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park have now moved to other temporary housing options at the park such as cabins or campers.

“Baby steps, I tell folks it’s baby steps, so we’ve gotten everyone out of the lodge, we do have some folks who are still in some of the cabins, and we have quite a few people that still staying in the travel campers over at the campground,” said Williams.

Some homeowners in the county have completely rebuilt and returned to their homes, while others need a bit of extra help.

“There’s homeowners who are back in their homes but, to be quite honest, there’s still a lot of repairs that have to be done,” said Williams. “They just don’t want to leave, elderly people, they don’t want to leave their home they’ll sit right there till they get to work done.”

Williams added that if you are in need of extra help or would like to offer help to families in Floyd County, you can call his office at (606) 886-9193.

