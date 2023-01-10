Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Floyd Countians still working to recover from July floods

Many homes throughout Floyd County are still in need of repairs following the historic flooding...
Many homes throughout Floyd County are still in need of repairs following the historic flooding in July.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County is one of many communities that were impacted by historic flooding in late July. State and local officials are working to help communities rebuild, repair, and clean up.

Recently, crews with permission from Frankfort have come into the area to clear creeks and streams.

“It’s a short-term fix to a long-term problem and what they can basically do is come into these streams, they’ve been up in the Mud Creek area, left Beaver and right Beaver, and they’ve been removing trees and debris in the streams,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Local officials continue to reach out and help folks throughout the county with rebuilding efforts.

“It gets difficult at times because we’re going in so many different directions,” said Williams, “but we’re going to do, again, we’re going to do what we can to help these people, you know, that’s all we can do.”

With help from state and local officials, displaced families who were once staying at the May Lodge at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park have now moved to other temporary housing options at the park such as cabins or campers.

“Baby steps, I tell folks it’s baby steps, so we’ve gotten everyone out of the lodge, we do have some folks who are still in some of the cabins, and we have quite a few people that still staying in the travel campers over at the campground,” said Williams.

Some homeowners in the county have completely rebuilt and returned to their homes, while others need a bit of extra help.

“There’s homeowners who are back in their homes but, to be quite honest, there’s still a lot of repairs that have to be done,” said Williams. “They just don’t want to leave, elderly people, they don’t want to leave their home they’ll sit right there till they get to work done.”

Williams added that if you are in need of extra help or would like to offer help to families in Floyd County, you can call his office at (606) 886-9193.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Activities League returns in January.
Louisville Metro PAL program returning in January
Generic
I-65 North crash in Brook Street area causing traffic
As a winter storm moves closer to the Midwest, thousands of travelers took to the skies at...
Hundreds of flights delayed nationwide after computer outage; how it’s impacting SDF
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Gloomy, damp Wednesday; Stormy Thursday
UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Dixie Highway