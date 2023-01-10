Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Areas Of Fog & Drizzle Wednesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 10, 2023
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dull Wednesday weather
  • Gusty Thunderstorms possible Thursday
  • Colder with snow showers Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Milder temperatures overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 40 degrees.

A few pockets of drizzle possible by sunrise. Not a pretty of a day with mostly cloudy skies and fog possible through the day.

Areas of light rain and drizzle will also be scattered throughout the day. Expect highs back in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will hold steady or even rise through the night into early Thursday. While spotty light rain will be possible, the main t-storm risk looks to arrive after 5am.

Thursday looks active with a couple clusters of heavy/strong thunderstorms in the morning, a risk for a few more to pop during the mid-afternoon...then a chilly light rain into the evening.

The colder air will continue to flow into the area Friday to allow for more snow showers/flurries to develop through the day.

Little to no impact expected from the snow but the strong wind gusts will keep wind chills in the 20s all day long!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

