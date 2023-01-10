Contact Troubleshooters
Girl Scout cookie season begins soon in Kentuckiana

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the kickoff date for Girl Scout cookie season.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the kickoff date for Girl Scout cookie season.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans of Girl Scout cookies won’t have much longer to wait to order their favorite tasty treats.

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the kickoff date for Girl Scout cookie season, with ordering beginning on January 14.

New this year is the Raspberry Rally cookie, according to the organization, which is a thin, crispy cookie with raspberry flavoring and dipped in chocolate coating.

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is also debuting Digital Cookie, an online platform for local delivery where customers will be able to order their favorite cookies from a Girl Scout’s direct website link and have the cookies delivered to their door.

The Raspberry Rally cookie is being offered exclusively online to enhance Girl Scout’s e-commerce sales and guide the program to a digital future, the organization said.

Online ordering through Digital Cookie will begin on Feb. 27, and cookie booths will begin on Mar. 24.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest entrepreneurship programs for girls, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said in a release. The program teaches financial literacy, planning, budgeting and more for Girl Scouts in grades K-12.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie program and to find cookie sales near you, click or tap here.

