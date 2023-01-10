Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Ray Rice
Ray Rice(WMPI)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death.

Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI.

WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend.

He got sick around the New Year while on vacation in Mexico and is said to suffer from blood pressure issues due to his diabetes.

Rice then caught COVID, had a stroke then caught pneumonia. He was eventually flown from Mexico to Texas for treatment and died there.

His family was working to raise the $25,000 dollars to get him to Miami for treatment before he died.

WMPI said Rice didn’t have insurance and now all the medical bills have piled up so a GoFundMe was created.

So far, the family has gotten just over $30,000 dollars in donations.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC said at least five cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS.
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

Brittany Hurtt is back in jail after being arrested on a new charge 24 hours after posting bond
Woman accused of kidnapping child from Indiana elementary school back in jail
The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections has lost 56 employees in 2021 as of late...
LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious
On Monday, current mayor of Jeffersonville Mike Moore has filed for re-election seeking his...
Jeffersonville mayor Mike Moore files for re-election
LMPD investigates 8th homicide of the new year; victim identified
LMPD investigates 8th homicide of the new year; victim identified