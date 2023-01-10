Contact Troubleshooters
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – People looking at the morning sky this month might notice a rare celestial body.

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.

It will have streaking tails of dust and could appear fuzzy.

The comet will be closest to the sun Thursday and closest to Earth between Feb. 1 and 2.

NASA says sky gazers in the northern hemisphere should be able to see the comet in the morning sky throughout January.

People in the southern hemisphere should be able to see it in early February.

The comet was first discovered in March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

