Hearings begin for LG&E, Bernheim Forest natural gas pipeline lawsuit

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running fight on a proposed natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County that would run through Bernheim Forest continued in Bullitt County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Representatives from Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest and LG&E/PPL appeared for the first day of hearings in a “Right to Take” case that is scheduled to run for multiple days.

The two sides debated the natural gas pipeline originally proposed in 2019, which would go through a portion of Bernheim’s Cedar Grove wildlife corridor if approved.

The land is currently used for research, studying rare and endangered species of plants and animals.

LG&E claimed the pipeline would benefit the people of Bullitt County, stating the county currently operates on one gas pipeline. If the single pipeline were to go out, thousands of customers could be without heat.

Bernheim argued that building the pipeline could cause damage to the ecosystem as well as some of the habitats and endangered species protected by the park.

According to the Bernheim Foundation, LG&E cannot take public property and can only purchase private property due to Kentucky law.

