Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced it has broken records for number of organ donors and donations across the commonwealth.

On Tuesday, the organization announced for its fifth straight year there has been an increase in the number of lives saved in Kentucky due to organ donors.

In 2022, 239 organ donors and 539 tissue donors led to 600 lives saved across Kentucky, according to KODA. The number was a 23% increase compared to 2021, leading to the most lives saved in any year from organ donations.

“Registering as an organ donor is a selfless act, yet our communities repeatedly prove that our hearts are as big as our spirits,” Julie Bergin, KODA President and CEO said in a release. “Without the gift of life, nearly 600 lives could have been lost last year. These donors, and the continued increase in the number registering to donate, heroically continue to help shrink the list of those waiting for a transplant.”

KODA said partnerships between 112 hospitals and area transplant centers throughout the region made the donation numbers possible.

In addition, the Eye Bank of Kentucky also reported 710 cornea donors gave the gift of sight in 2022, leading to 1,106 total transplanted corneas.

In 2022, more than 90,000 people newly joined Kentucky’s organ donor registry.

“The heroes of our success are not only our donors and their families, but they are our staff and partners,” Bergin said. “Without these compassionate professionals and their dedication to the mission, donation and transplantation simply would not happen.”

KODA said there are still 1,032 individuals in Kentucky currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and thousands more who will be in need of a tissue or cornea transplant.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can register online here. For more information about organ, tissue or cornea donation, visit Donate Life KY’s website.

