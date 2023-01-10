KYTC: Pothole patching crews working on I-71 in Oldham County
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of pothole patching being done on Interstate 71.
Crews will be out working on Tuesday through 2 p.m. They will be at the on- and off-ramps for Exit 17 to KY 146 and Exit 18 to KY 393, according to a release.
The ramps will stay open to traffic, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises drivers to travel through work zones with caution.
