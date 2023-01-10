Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections has lost 56 employees in 2021 as of late September.
The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections has lost 56 employees in 2021 as of late September.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Chief Jerry Collins activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and said that mental health services are available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by this death.

Collins initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

“I’m proud of the quick response from the corrections staff,” Collins said. “They worked very hard to save [his] life. We’re saddened by this loss and will continue to work to promote a safe and secure environment at LMDC.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is currently attempting to notify the family.

