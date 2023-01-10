Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

Tevin D. Smyzer (left) and Justyn D. Walls (right) were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton...
Tevin D. Smyzer (left) and Justyn D. Walls (right) were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police charged two men with murder following a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood in December.

Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police said the charges are in connection to a deadly shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle on Dec. 16.

Officers were called to the scene and found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Eric Williams, who had been shot. Police said Williams was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

According to arrest reports, Smyzer and Walls pulled up to a home on Sunset Circle in a stolen white Ford Explorer. The two men got out of the vehicle and began shooting towards the home, where at least five people were inside.

Williams had been sitting at a kitchen island and was struck by at least one round which made it inside the house. Three other victims were located inside the kitchen area and one other person was found in a bedroom.

Police said Smyzer and Walls left the scene of the shooting and went to another address, where they got out of the Ford Explorer and got into a stolen black Ford Explorer.

Video was captured of the two men driving in the stolen vehicles. The men were also seen on video surveillance using a stolen credit card, which was taken out the white Ford Explorer, at various locations across Louisville.

According to the arrest report, the two men also attempted to make online purchases with the stolen credit card, but those attempts were rejected.

Police estimated the total amount of purchases used with the credit card under $500, and the value of the two stolen vehicles at over $10,000.

The two men have been booked in Metro Corrections and will appear in court on Wednesday.

