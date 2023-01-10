LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that calls came in around 4:10 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street.

The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg and the Merriwether neighborhoods.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been struck by a train while on the tracks. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.