LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

Train
Train(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that calls came in around 4:10 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street.

The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg and the Merriwether neighborhoods.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been struck by a train while on the tracks. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

