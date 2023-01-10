LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No are currently no suspects and anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
