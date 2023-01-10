Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.

Former University of Louisville men’s basketball player Akoy Agau tweeted on Tuesday that The Basketball League, a minor league professional basketball organization, is hosting tryouts for Louisville’s newly announced franchise.

(Story continues below)

The Derby City Distillers is Kentucky’s third team in the league, following the Owensboro Thoroughbreds introduction in 2019 and the Kentucky Enforcers move to the league in 2021.

Louisville’s team will be debuting this year after being formally announced in 2022. The league was first founded in 2018.

Tryouts for the new team is scheduled for Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested players are asked to register here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on...
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
On Monday, officers were alerted that 61-year-old Ishmael Puckett was in medical distress at...
61-year-old LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

Latest News

The National Women’s Soccer League issued punishments and corrective action on Monday following...
NWSL bans former Racing Louisville FC coach, issues fines in wake of abuse investigation
Louisville’s professional soccer club will participate in 34 games this season.
Louisville City FC’s 2023 schedule released
(From left to right) Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie...
Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Jan. 7 2023