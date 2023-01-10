Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.

Former University of Louisville men’s basketball player Akoy Agau tweeted on Tuesday that The Basketball League, a minor league professional basketball organization, is hosting tryouts for Louisville’s newly announced franchise.

Louisville, I am bringing a professional basketball team to the city! We are the Derby City Distillers competing in The Basketball League (TBL). We have our first tryouts Sunday 1/15! Please register with the link in my bio! Hope to see a great turnout of hoopers who will compete pic.twitter.com/nYbHbHPBM4 — Akoy Agau (@AkoyAgau) January 10, 2023

The Derby City Distillers is Kentucky’s third team in the league, following the Owensboro Thoroughbreds introduction in 2019 and the Kentucky Enforcers move to the league in 2021.

Louisville’s team will be debuting this year after being formally announced in 2022. The league was first founded in 2018.

Tryouts for the new team is scheduled for Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested players are asked to register here.

